1.00000 ZAR = 0.37733 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert South African rand to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Croatian Kuna
1 ZAR0.37733 HRK
5 ZAR1.88664 HRK
10 ZAR3.77327 HRK
20 ZAR7.54654 HRK
50 ZAR18.86635 HRK
100 ZAR37.73270 HRK
250 ZAR94.33175 HRK
500 ZAR188.66350 HRK
1000 ZAR377.32700 HRK
2000 ZAR754.65400 HRK
5000 ZAR1886.63500 HRK
10000 ZAR3773.27000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South African Rand
1 HRK2.65022 ZAR
5 HRK13.25110 ZAR
10 HRK26.50220 ZAR
20 HRK53.00440 ZAR
50 HRK132.51100 ZAR
100 HRK265.02200 ZAR
250 HRK662.55500 ZAR
500 HRK1325.11000 ZAR
1000 HRK2650.22000 ZAR
2000 HRK5300.44000 ZAR
5000 HRK13251.10000 ZAR
10000 HRK26502.20000 ZAR