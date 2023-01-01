South African rand to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert ZAR to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
579.56 tjs

1.00000 ZAR = 0.57956 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8025360.92015601.251.530123.351515.4617.2166
1 GBP1.2460511.14653749.1881.9065929.097119.263921.4527
1 EUR1.086750.87221653.4081.6628425.377216.801218.7101
1 XOF0.00166320.001334780.0015304410.002544870.03883830.02571310.0286347

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ZAR0.57956 TJS
5 ZAR2.89781 TJS
10 ZAR5.79562 TJS
20 ZAR11.59124 TJS
50 ZAR28.97810 TJS
100 ZAR57.95620 TJS
250 ZAR144.89050 TJS
500 ZAR289.78100 TJS
1000 ZAR579.56200 TJS
2000 ZAR1159.12400 TJS
5000 ZAR2897.81000 TJS
10000 ZAR5795.62000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South African Rand
1 TJS1.72544 ZAR
5 TJS8.62720 ZAR
10 TJS17.25440 ZAR
20 TJS34.50880 ZAR
50 TJS86.27200 ZAR
100 TJS172.54400 ZAR
250 TJS431.36000 ZAR
500 TJS862.72000 ZAR
1000 TJS1725.44000 ZAR
2000 TJS3450.88000 ZAR
5000 TJS8627.20000 ZAR
10000 TJS17254.40000 ZAR