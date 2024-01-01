20 Tajikistani somonis to South African rand

Convert TJS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

20 tjs
34.57 zar

1.000 TJS = 1.728 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.1951.4751.6620.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.272105.5821.7261.9461.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0151.3571.530.88916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South African Rand
1 TJS1.72847 ZAR
5 TJS8.64235 ZAR
10 TJS17.28470 ZAR
20 TJS34.56940 ZAR
50 TJS86.42350 ZAR
100 TJS172.84700 ZAR
250 TJS432.11750 ZAR
500 TJS864.23500 ZAR
1000 TJS1,728.47000 ZAR
2000 TJS3,456.94000 ZAR
5000 TJS8,642.35000 ZAR
10000 TJS17,284.70000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ZAR0.57855 TJS
5 ZAR2.89274 TJS
10 ZAR5.78547 TJS
20 ZAR11.57094 TJS
50 ZAR28.92735 TJS
100 ZAR57.85470 TJS
250 ZAR144.63675 TJS
500 ZAR289.27350 TJS
1000 ZAR578.54700 TJS
2000 ZAR1,157.09400 TJS
5000 ZAR2,892.73500 TJS
10000 ZAR5,785.47000 TJS