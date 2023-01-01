South African rand to Danish kroner today

Convert ZAR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
366.50 dkk

1.00000 ZAR = 0.36650 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7980530.91615598.751.5282323.32515.4617.1976
1 GBP1.2530511.14791750.2641.9149529.227419.372221.5495
1 EUR1.09150.871151653.5361.6680725.459216.874618.7712
1 XOF0.001670150.001332860.0015301410.002552370.03895620.02582050.0287225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Danish Krone
1 ZAR0.36650 DKK
5 ZAR1.83249 DKK
10 ZAR3.66497 DKK
20 ZAR7.32994 DKK
50 ZAR18.32485 DKK
100 ZAR36.64970 DKK
250 ZAR91.62425 DKK
500 ZAR183.24850 DKK
1000 ZAR366.49700 DKK
2000 ZAR732.99400 DKK
5000 ZAR1832.48500 DKK
10000 ZAR3664.97000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / South African Rand
1 DKK2.72853 ZAR
5 DKK13.64265 ZAR
10 DKK27.28530 ZAR
20 DKK54.57060 ZAR
50 DKK136.42650 ZAR
100 DKK272.85300 ZAR
250 DKK682.13250 ZAR
500 DKK1364.26500 ZAR
1000 DKK2728.53000 ZAR
2000 DKK5457.06000 ZAR
5000 DKK13642.65000 ZAR
10000 DKK27285.30000 ZAR