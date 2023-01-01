South African rand to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert ZAR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
5446.59 cve

1.00000 ZAR = 5.44659 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871151.091590.94431.496831.668070.9644518.7712
1 GBP1.1479111.25305104.4051.718371.914951.107121.5495
1 USD0.916150.798053183.32051.371351.528230.883617.1976
1 INR0.01099570.009578110.012001810.01645870.01834160.01060480.206403

How to convert South African rand to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ZAR5.44659 CVE
5 ZAR27.23295 CVE
10 ZAR54.46590 CVE
20 ZAR108.93180 CVE
50 ZAR272.32950 CVE
100 ZAR544.65900 CVE
250 ZAR1361.64750 CVE
500 ZAR2723.29500 CVE
1000 ZAR5446.59000 CVE
2000 ZAR10893.18000 CVE
5000 ZAR27232.95000 CVE
10000 ZAR54465.90000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South African Rand
1 CVE0.18360 ZAR
5 CVE0.91800 ZAR
10 CVE1.83601 ZAR
20 CVE3.67202 ZAR
50 CVE9.18005 ZAR
100 CVE18.36010 ZAR
250 CVE45.90025 ZAR
500 CVE91.80050 ZAR
1000 CVE183.60100 ZAR
2000 CVE367.20200 ZAR
5000 CVE918.00500 ZAR
10000 CVE1836.01000 ZAR