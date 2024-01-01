South African rand to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert ZAR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
5,699.37 cve

R1.000 ZAR = Esc5.699 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
How to convert South African rand to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ZAR5.69937 CVE
5 ZAR28.49685 CVE
10 ZAR56.99370 CVE
20 ZAR113.98740 CVE
50 ZAR284.96850 CVE
100 ZAR569.93700 CVE
250 ZAR1,424.84250 CVE
500 ZAR2,849.68500 CVE
1000 ZAR5,699.37000 CVE
2000 ZAR11,398.74000 CVE
5000 ZAR28,496.85000 CVE
10000 ZAR56,993.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South African Rand
1 CVE0.17546 ZAR
5 CVE0.87729 ZAR
10 CVE1.75458 ZAR
20 CVE3.50916 ZAR
50 CVE8.77290 ZAR
100 CVE17.54580 ZAR
250 CVE43.86450 ZAR
500 CVE87.72900 ZAR
1000 CVE175.45800 ZAR
2000 CVE350.91600 ZAR
5000 CVE877.29000 ZAR
10000 CVE1,754.58000 ZAR