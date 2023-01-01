South African rand to Botswanan pulas today

Convert ZAR to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
724.10 bwp

1.00000 ZAR = 0.72410 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
How to convert South African rand to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Botswanan Pula
1 ZAR0.72410 BWP
5 ZAR3.62052 BWP
10 ZAR7.24104 BWP
20 ZAR14.48208 BWP
50 ZAR36.20520 BWP
100 ZAR72.41040 BWP
250 ZAR181.02600 BWP
500 ZAR362.05200 BWP
1000 ZAR724.10400 BWP
2000 ZAR1448.20800 BWP
5000 ZAR3620.52000 BWP
10000 ZAR7241.04000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South African Rand
1 BWP1.38102 ZAR
5 BWP6.90510 ZAR
10 BWP13.81020 ZAR
20 BWP27.62040 ZAR
50 BWP69.05100 ZAR
100 BWP138.10200 ZAR
250 BWP345.25500 ZAR
500 BWP690.51000 ZAR
1000 BWP1381.02000 ZAR
2000 BWP2762.04000 ZAR
5000 BWP6905.10000 ZAR
10000 BWP13810.20000 ZAR