South African rand to Nepalese rupees today

Convert ZAR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
7077.64 npr

1.00000 ZAR = 7.07764 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
How to convert South African rand to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Nepalese Rupee
1 ZAR7.07764 NPR
5 ZAR35.38820 NPR
10 ZAR70.77640 NPR
20 ZAR141.55280 NPR
50 ZAR353.88200 NPR
100 ZAR707.76400 NPR
250 ZAR1769.41000 NPR
500 ZAR3538.82000 NPR
1000 ZAR7077.64000 NPR
2000 ZAR14155.28000 NPR
5000 ZAR35388.20000 NPR
10000 ZAR70776.40000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South African Rand
1 NPR0.14129 ZAR
5 NPR0.70645 ZAR
10 NPR1.41290 ZAR
20 NPR2.82580 ZAR
50 NPR7.06450 ZAR
100 NPR14.12900 ZAR
250 NPR35.32250 ZAR
500 NPR70.64500 ZAR
1000 NPR141.29000 ZAR
2000 NPR282.58000 ZAR
5000 NPR706.45000 ZAR
10000 NPR1412.90000 ZAR