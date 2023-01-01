South African rand to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ZAR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
248.35 myr

1.00000 ZAR = 0.24835 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:46
How to convert South African rand to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZAR0.24835 MYR
5 ZAR1.24173 MYR
10 ZAR2.48346 MYR
20 ZAR4.96692 MYR
50 ZAR12.41730 MYR
100 ZAR24.83460 MYR
250 ZAR62.08650 MYR
500 ZAR124.17300 MYR
1000 ZAR248.34600 MYR
2000 ZAR496.69200 MYR
5000 ZAR1241.73000 MYR
10000 ZAR2483.46000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / South African Rand
1 MYR4.02664 ZAR
5 MYR20.13320 ZAR
10 MYR40.26640 ZAR
20 MYR80.53280 ZAR
50 MYR201.33200 ZAR
100 MYR402.66400 ZAR
250 MYR1006.66000 ZAR
500 MYR2013.32000 ZAR
1000 MYR4026.64000 ZAR
2000 MYR8053.28000 ZAR
5000 MYR20133.20000 ZAR
10000 MYR40266.40000 ZAR