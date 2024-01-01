South African rand to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ZAR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
259.63 myr

R1.000 ZAR = RM0.2596 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0541.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9671.89932.70719.46223.13
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9631.60727.68516.47319.578
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZAR0.25963 MYR
5 ZAR1.29814 MYR
10 ZAR2.59627 MYR
20 ZAR5.19254 MYR
50 ZAR12.98135 MYR
100 ZAR25.96270 MYR
250 ZAR64.90675 MYR
500 ZAR129.81350 MYR
1000 ZAR259.62700 MYR
2000 ZAR519.25400 MYR
5000 ZAR1,298.13500 MYR
10000 ZAR2,596.27000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / South African Rand
1 MYR3.85167 ZAR
5 MYR19.25835 ZAR
10 MYR38.51670 ZAR
20 MYR77.03340 ZAR
50 MYR192.58350 ZAR
100 MYR385.16700 ZAR
250 MYR962.91750 ZAR
500 MYR1,925.83500 ZAR
1000 MYR3,851.67000 ZAR
2000 MYR7,703.34000 ZAR
5000 MYR19,258.35000 ZAR
10000 MYR38,516.70000 ZAR