South African rand to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.260 today, reflecting a 0.645% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.083% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.263 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.257 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.711% increase in value.