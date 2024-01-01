1 thousand South African rand to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ZAR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
249.75 myr

1.00000 ZAR = 0.24975 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8593751.0954591.03081.463031.630980.9283118.4437
1 GBP1.1636411.27475105.931.702491.897941.0802221.4625
1 USD0.912850.784468183.0991.335551.488870.8474516.8366
1 INR0.01098530.009440160.012033810.01607180.01791680.01019810.202609

How to convert South African rand to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZAR0.24975 MYR
5 ZAR1.24876 MYR
10 ZAR2.49751 MYR
20 ZAR4.99502 MYR
50 ZAR12.48755 MYR
100 ZAR24.97510 MYR
250 ZAR62.43775 MYR
500 ZAR124.87550 MYR
1000 ZAR249.75100 MYR
2000 ZAR499.50200 MYR
5000 ZAR1248.75500 MYR
10000 ZAR2497.51000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / South African Rand
1 MYR4.00398 ZAR
5 MYR20.01990 ZAR
10 MYR40.03980 ZAR
20 MYR80.07960 ZAR
50 MYR200.19900 ZAR
100 MYR400.39800 ZAR
250 MYR1000.99500 ZAR
500 MYR2001.99000 ZAR
1000 MYR4003.98000 ZAR
2000 MYR8007.96000 ZAR
5000 MYR20019.90000 ZAR
10000 MYR40039.80000 ZAR