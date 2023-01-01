South African rand to Brunei dollars today

Convert ZAR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
71.85 bnd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.07185 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.92441.496661.667890.964418.7718
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3721.718021.914571.1069821.5481
1 USD0.916350.798276183.31751.371451.528350.8837517.2013
1 INR0.01099810.009581130.012002310.01646050.01834370.0106070.206455

How to convert South African rand to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Brunei Dollar
1 ZAR0.07185 BND
5 ZAR0.35923 BND
10 ZAR0.71845 BND
20 ZAR1.43691 BND
50 ZAR3.59227 BND
100 ZAR7.18453 BND
250 ZAR17.96132 BND
500 ZAR35.92265 BND
1000 ZAR71.84530 BND
2000 ZAR143.69060 BND
5000 ZAR359.22650 BND
10000 ZAR718.45300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South African Rand
1 BND13.91880 ZAR
5 BND69.59400 ZAR
10 BND139.18800 ZAR
20 BND278.37600 ZAR
50 BND695.94000 ZAR
100 BND1391.88000 ZAR
250 BND3479.70000 ZAR
500 BND6959.40000 ZAR
1000 BND13918.80000 ZAR
2000 BND27837.60000 ZAR
5000 BND69594.00000 ZAR
10000 BND139188.00000 ZAR