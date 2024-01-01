1 Brunei dollar to South African rand
Convert BND to ZAR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BND to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.9544
|14.0943
|Low
|13.3913
|13.2648
|Average
|13.6477
|13.6097
|Change
|3.29%
|1.75%
|View full history
1 BND to ZAR stats
The performance of BND to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9544 and a 30 day low of 13.3913. This means the 30 day average was 13.6477. The change for BND to ZAR was 3.29.
The performance of BND to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.0943 and a 90 day low of 13.2648. This means the 90 day average was 13.6097. The change for BND to ZAR was 1.75.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South African Rand
|1 BND
|13.84230 ZAR
|5 BND
|69.21150 ZAR
|10 BND
|138.42300 ZAR
|20 BND
|276.84600 ZAR
|50 BND
|692.11500 ZAR
|100 BND
|1,384.23000 ZAR
|250 BND
|3,460.57500 ZAR
|500 BND
|6,921.15000 ZAR
|1000 BND
|13,842.30000 ZAR
|2000 BND
|27,684.60000 ZAR
|5000 BND
|69,211.50000 ZAR
|10000 BND
|138,423.00000 ZAR