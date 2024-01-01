South African rand to Brunei dollars today

Convert ZAR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
74.79 bnd

R1.000 ZAR = B$0.07479 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7930.936614.2521.50525.91615.42118.322
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9711.89932.69719.45623.116
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.961.60727.67616.46819.566
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

How to convert South African rand to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Brunei Dollar
1 ZAR0.07479 BND
5 ZAR0.37397 BND
10 ZAR0.74794 BND
20 ZAR1.49587 BND
50 ZAR3.73968 BND
100 ZAR7.47935 BND
250 ZAR18.69838 BND
500 ZAR37.39675 BND
1000 ZAR74.79350 BND
2000 ZAR149.58700 BND
5000 ZAR373.96750 BND
10000 ZAR747.93500 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South African Rand
1 BND13.37010 ZAR
5 BND66.85050 ZAR
10 BND133.70100 ZAR
20 BND267.40200 ZAR
50 BND668.50500 ZAR
100 BND1,337.01000 ZAR
250 BND3,342.52500 ZAR
500 BND6,685.05000 ZAR
1000 BND13,370.10000 ZAR
2000 BND26,740.20000 ZAR
5000 BND66,850.50000 ZAR
10000 BND133,701.00000 ZAR