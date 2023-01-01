South African rand to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert ZAR to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
5,938.34 bdt

1.00000 ZAR = 5.93834 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.798180.91635598.751.5288223.32515.4617.2013
1 GBP1.2528511.14797750.1441.9153829.222719.369121.5506
1 EUR1.09130.87111653.4161.668425.454616.871518.7718
1 XOF0.001670150.001333080.0015304210.002553350.03895620.02582050.0287287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZAR5.93834 BDT
5 ZAR29.69170 BDT
10 ZAR59.38340 BDT
20 ZAR118.76680 BDT
50 ZAR296.91700 BDT
100 ZAR593.83400 BDT
250 ZAR1484.58500 BDT
500 ZAR2969.17000 BDT
1000 ZAR5938.34000 BDT
2000 ZAR11876.68000 BDT
5000 ZAR29691.70000 BDT
10000 ZAR59383.40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South African Rand
1 BDT0.16840 ZAR
5 BDT0.84198 ZAR
10 BDT1.68397 ZAR
20 BDT3.36794 ZAR
50 BDT8.41985 ZAR
100 BDT16.83970 ZAR
250 BDT42.09925 ZAR
500 BDT84.19850 ZAR
1000 BDT168.39700 ZAR
2000 BDT336.79400 ZAR
5000 BDT841.98500 ZAR
10000 BDT1683.97000 ZAR