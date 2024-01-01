50 Bangladeshi takas to South African rand

Convert BDT to ZAR at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
7.80 zar

Tk1.000 BDT = R0.1560 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
BDT to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15740.1616
Low0.15290.1526
Average0.15540.1562
Change1.25%-1.25%
1 BDT to ZAR stats

The performance of BDT to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1574 and a 30 day low of 0.1529. This means the 30 day average was 0.1554. The change for BDT to ZAR was 1.25.

The performance of BDT to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1616 and a 90 day low of 0.1526. This means the 90 day average was 0.1562. The change for BDT to ZAR was -1.25.

1 USD10.9161.52157.2640.78483.9571.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5240.85691.6691.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6420.51555.1890.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South African Rand
1 BDT0.15603 ZAR
5 BDT0.78017 ZAR
10 BDT1.56033 ZAR
20 BDT3.12066 ZAR
50 BDT7.80165 ZAR
100 BDT15.60330 ZAR
250 BDT39.00825 ZAR
500 BDT78.01650 ZAR
1000 BDT156.03300 ZAR
2000 BDT312.06600 ZAR
5000 BDT780.16500 ZAR
10000 BDT1,560.33000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZAR6.40888 BDT
5 ZAR32.04440 BDT
10 ZAR64.08880 BDT
20 ZAR128.17760 BDT
50 ZAR320.44400 BDT
100 ZAR640.88800 BDT
250 ZAR1,602.22000 BDT
500 ZAR3,204.44000 BDT
1000 ZAR6,408.88000 BDT
2000 ZAR12,817.76000 BDT
5000 ZAR32,044.40000 BDT
10000 ZAR64,088.80000 BDT