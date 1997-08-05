South African rand to Aruban florins today

Convert ZAR to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
97.05 awg

1.00000 ZAR = 0.09705 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.798180.91635598.751.5288223.32515.4617.2013
1 GBP1.2528511.14797750.1441.9153829.222719.369121.5506
1 EUR1.09130.87111653.4161.668425.454616.871518.7718
1 XOF0.001670150.001333080.0015304210.002553350.03895620.02582050.0287287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Aruban Florin
1 ZAR0.09705 AWG
5 ZAR0.48525 AWG
10 ZAR0.97051 AWG
20 ZAR1.94102 AWG
50 ZAR4.85255 AWG
100 ZAR9.70509 AWG
250 ZAR24.26272 AWG
500 ZAR48.52545 AWG
1000 ZAR97.05090 AWG
2000 ZAR194.10180 AWG
5000 ZAR485.25450 AWG
10000 ZAR970.50900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / South African Rand
1 AWG10.30390 ZAR
5 AWG51.51950 ZAR
10 AWG103.03900 ZAR
20 AWG206.07800 ZAR
50 AWG515.19500 ZAR
100 AWG1030.39000 ZAR
250 AWG2575.97500 ZAR
500 AWG5151.95000 ZAR
1000 AWG10303.90000 ZAR
2000 AWG20607.80000 ZAR
5000 AWG51519.50000 ZAR
10000 AWG103039.00000 ZAR