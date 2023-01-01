South African rand to Swiss francs today

Convert ZAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
47.39 chf

1.00000 ZAR = 0.04739 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7982120.91635598.751.5282323.32515.4617.1995
1 GBP1.252811.14804750.1141.9145729.221619.368321.5475
1 EUR1.09130.871051653.4161.6677625.454616.871518.7698
1 XOF0.001670150.001333130.0015304210.002552370.03895620.02582050.0287257

How to convert South African rand to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Conversion rates South African Rand / Swiss Franc
1 ZAR0.04739 CHF
5 ZAR0.23697 CHF
10 ZAR0.47394 CHF
20 ZAR0.94788 CHF
50 ZAR2.36970 CHF
100 ZAR4.73939 CHF
250 ZAR11.84848 CHF
500 ZAR23.69695 CHF
1000 ZAR47.39390 CHF
2000 ZAR94.78780 CHF
5000 ZAR236.96950 CHF
10000 ZAR473.93900 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South African Rand
1 CHF21.09980 ZAR
5 CHF105.49900 ZAR
10 CHF210.99800 ZAR
20 CHF421.99600 ZAR
50 CHF1054.99000 ZAR
100 CHF2109.98000 ZAR
250 CHF5274.95000 ZAR
500 CHF10549.90000 ZAR
1000 CHF21099.80000 ZAR
2000 CHF42199.60000 ZAR
5000 CHF105499.00000 ZAR
10000 CHF210998.00000 ZAR