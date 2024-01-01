Convert ZAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Swiss francs today

1,000 zar
49.38 chf

R1.000 ZAR = SFr.0.04938 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7930.936614.2161.50525.91615.42118.32
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9871.89932.719.45723.115
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9521.60727.67716.46919.565
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Swiss Franc
1 ZAR0.04938 CHF
5 ZAR0.24688 CHF
10 ZAR0.49375 CHF
20 ZAR0.98750 CHF
50 ZAR2.46876 CHF
100 ZAR4.93751 CHF
250 ZAR12.34377 CHF
500 ZAR24.68755 CHF
1000 ZAR49.37510 CHF
2000 ZAR98.75020 CHF
5000 ZAR246.87550 CHF
10000 ZAR493.75100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South African Rand
1 CHF20.25310 ZAR
5 CHF101.26550 ZAR
10 CHF202.53100 ZAR
20 CHF405.06200 ZAR
50 CHF1,012.65500 ZAR
100 CHF2,025.31000 ZAR
250 CHF5,063.27500 ZAR
500 CHF10,126.55000 ZAR
1000 CHF20,253.10000 ZAR
2000 CHF40,506.20000 ZAR
5000 CHF101,265.50000 ZAR
10000 CHF202,531.00000 ZAR