South African rand to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Swiss francs is currently 0.049 today, reflecting a 0.645% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a 0.229% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.050 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.049 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.703% increase in value.