South African rand to Rwandan francs today

Convert ZAR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
65625 rwf

1.00000 ZAR = 65.62540 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.086990.55451.493021.662690.962418.7077
1 GBP1.1465311.2462103.8271.711841.906381.1034221.4496
1 USD0.920050.802439183.31451.373651.529750.885417.212
1 INR0.01104310.009631450.012002710.01648750.01836120.01062720.206591

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Rwandan Franc
1 ZAR65.62540 RWF
5 ZAR328.12700 RWF
10 ZAR656.25400 RWF
20 ZAR1312.50800 RWF
50 ZAR3281.27000 RWF
100 ZAR6562.54000 RWF
250 ZAR16406.35000 RWF
500 ZAR32812.70000 RWF
1000 ZAR65625.40000 RWF
2000 ZAR131250.80000 RWF
5000 ZAR328127.00000 RWF
10000 ZAR656254.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South African Rand
1 RWF0.01524 ZAR
5 RWF0.07619 ZAR
10 RWF0.15238 ZAR
20 RWF0.30476 ZAR
50 RWF0.76190 ZAR
100 RWF1.52380 ZAR
250 RWF3.80950 ZAR
500 RWF7.61900 ZAR
1000 RWF15.23800 ZAR
2000 RWF30.47600 ZAR
5000 RWF76.19000 ZAR
10000 RWF152.38000 ZAR