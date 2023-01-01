South African rand to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert ZAR to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
630.20 ghs

1.00000 ZAR = 0.63020 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
How to convert South African rand to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ZAR0.63020 GHS
5 ZAR3.15100 GHS
10 ZAR6.30200 GHS
20 ZAR12.60400 GHS
50 ZAR31.51000 GHS
100 ZAR63.02000 GHS
250 ZAR157.55000 GHS
500 ZAR315.10000 GHS
1000 ZAR630.20000 GHS
2000 ZAR1260.40000 GHS
5000 ZAR3151.00000 GHS
10000 ZAR6302.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South African Rand
1 GHS1.58680 ZAR
5 GHS7.93400 ZAR
10 GHS15.86800 ZAR
20 GHS31.73600 ZAR
50 GHS79.34000 ZAR
100 GHS158.68000 ZAR
250 GHS396.70000 ZAR
500 GHS793.40000 ZAR
1000 GHS1586.80000 ZAR
2000 GHS3173.60000 ZAR
5000 GHS7934.00000 ZAR
10000 GHS15868.00000 ZAR