Convert ZAR to GHS at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 zar
799.04 ghs

R1.000 ZAR = GH¢0.7990 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
How to convert South African rand to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ZAR0.79904 GHS
5 ZAR3.99520 GHS
10 ZAR7.99040 GHS
20 ZAR15.98080 GHS
50 ZAR39.95200 GHS
100 ZAR79.90400 GHS
250 ZAR199.76000 GHS
500 ZAR399.52000 GHS
1000 ZAR799.04000 GHS
2000 ZAR1,598.08000 GHS
5000 ZAR3,995.20000 GHS
10000 ZAR7,990.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South African Rand
1 GHS1.25150 ZAR
5 GHS6.25750 ZAR
10 GHS12.51500 ZAR
20 GHS25.03000 ZAR
50 GHS62.57500 ZAR
100 GHS125.15000 ZAR
250 GHS312.87500 ZAR
500 GHS625.75000 ZAR
1000 GHS1,251.50000 ZAR
2000 GHS2,503.00000 ZAR
5000 GHS6,257.50000 ZAR
10000 GHS12,515.00000 ZAR