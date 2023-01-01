1 Ghanaian cedi to South African rand

Convert GHS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
1.61 zar

1.00000 GHS = 1.60804 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South African Rand
1 GHS1.60804 ZAR
5 GHS8.04020 ZAR
10 GHS16.08040 ZAR
20 GHS32.16080 ZAR
50 GHS80.40200 ZAR
100 GHS160.80400 ZAR
250 GHS402.01000 ZAR
500 GHS804.02000 ZAR
1000 GHS1608.04000 ZAR
2000 GHS3216.08000 ZAR
5000 GHS8040.20000 ZAR
10000 GHS16080.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ZAR0.62188 GHS
5 ZAR3.10939 GHS
10 ZAR6.21877 GHS
20 ZAR12.43754 GHS
50 ZAR31.09385 GHS
100 ZAR62.18770 GHS
250 ZAR155.46925 GHS
500 ZAR310.93850 GHS
1000 ZAR621.87700 GHS
2000 ZAR1243.75400 GHS
5000 ZAR3109.38500 GHS
10000 ZAR6218.77000 GHS