5 Ghanaian cedis to South African rand

Convert GHS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
8.03 zar

1.00000 GHS = 1.60699 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.34980.9211518.65720.7914521.336851.5073983.3193
1 CAD0.7408510.68243413.82220.5863480.9904061.1167561.7271
1 EUR1.08561.46534120.25430.85911.451281.6364290.4514
1 ZAR0.05359860.07234740.049372310.04242070.07165330.08079384.4658

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South African Rand
1 GHS1.60699 ZAR
5 GHS8.03495 ZAR
10 GHS16.06990 ZAR
20 GHS32.13980 ZAR
50 GHS80.34950 ZAR
100 GHS160.69900 ZAR
250 GHS401.74750 ZAR
500 GHS803.49500 ZAR
1000 GHS1606.99000 ZAR
2000 GHS3213.98000 ZAR
5000 GHS8034.95000 ZAR
10000 GHS16069.90000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ZAR0.62228 GHS
5 ZAR3.11140 GHS
10 ZAR6.22280 GHS
20 ZAR12.44560 GHS
50 ZAR31.11400 GHS
100 ZAR62.22800 GHS
250 ZAR155.57000 GHS
500 ZAR311.14000 GHS
1000 ZAR622.28000 GHS
2000 ZAR1244.56000 GHS
5000 ZAR3111.40000 GHS
10000 ZAR6222.80000 GHS