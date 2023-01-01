South African rand to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert ZAR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
383.14 cny

1.00000 ZAR = 0.38314 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
How to convert South African rand to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZAR0.38314 CNY
5 ZAR1.91572 CNY
10 ZAR3.83144 CNY
20 ZAR7.66288 CNY
50 ZAR19.15720 CNY
100 ZAR38.31440 CNY
250 ZAR95.78600 CNY
500 ZAR191.57200 CNY
1000 ZAR383.14400 CNY
2000 ZAR766.28800 CNY
5000 ZAR1915.72000 CNY
10000 ZAR3831.44000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South African Rand
1 CNY2.60998 ZAR
5 CNY13.04990 ZAR
10 CNY26.09980 ZAR
20 CNY52.19960 ZAR
50 CNY130.49900 ZAR
100 CNY260.99800 ZAR
250 CNY652.49500 ZAR
500 CNY1304.99000 ZAR
1000 CNY2609.98000 ZAR
2000 CNY5219.96000 ZAR
5000 CNY13049.90000 ZAR
10000 CNY26099.80000 ZAR