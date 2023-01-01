South African rand to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert ZAR to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
418.76 hkd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.41876 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091590.94111.496831.668320.964618.7669
1 GBP1.1479711.25305104.4011.718371.915251.1073421.5446
1 USD0.916150.798053183.31751.371351.528470.8836517.1937
1 INR0.01099610.009578450.012002310.01645930.01834510.01060580.206364

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ZAR0.41876 HKD
5 ZAR2.09379 HKD
10 ZAR4.18758 HKD
20 ZAR8.37516 HKD
50 ZAR20.93790 HKD
100 ZAR41.87580 HKD
250 ZAR104.68950 HKD
500 ZAR209.37900 HKD
1000 ZAR418.75800 HKD
2000 ZAR837.51600 HKD
5000 ZAR2093.79000 HKD
10000 ZAR4187.58000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South African Rand
100 HKD238.80100 ZAR
200 HKD477.60200 ZAR
300 HKD716.40300 ZAR
500 HKD1194.00500 ZAR
1000 HKD2388.01000 ZAR
2000 HKD4776.02000 ZAR
2500 HKD5970.02500 ZAR
3000 HKD7164.03000 ZAR
4000 HKD9552.04000 ZAR
5000 HKD11940.05000 ZAR
10000 HKD23880.10000 ZAR
20000 HKD47760.20000 ZAR