South African rand to Barbadian dollars today

Convert ZAR to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
108.26 bbd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.10826 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7982760.91635598.751.5283523.32515.4617.2013
1 GBP1.252711.14784750.0541.9145729.219219.366721.5481
1 EUR1.09130.87121653.4161.6678925.454616.871518.7718
1 XOF0.001670150.001333240.0015304210.002552570.03895620.02582050.0287287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Barbadian Dollar
1 ZAR0.10826 BBD
5 ZAR0.54132 BBD
10 ZAR1.08264 BBD
20 ZAR2.16528 BBD
50 ZAR5.41320 BBD
100 ZAR10.82640 BBD
250 ZAR27.06600 BBD
500 ZAR54.13200 BBD
1000 ZAR108.26400 BBD
2000 ZAR216.52800 BBD
5000 ZAR541.32000 BBD
10000 ZAR1082.64000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / South African Rand
1 BBD9.23669 ZAR
5 BBD46.18345 ZAR
10 BBD92.36690 ZAR
20 BBD184.73380 ZAR
50 BBD461.83450 ZAR
100 BBD923.66900 ZAR
250 BBD2309.17250 ZAR
500 BBD4618.34500 ZAR
1000 BBD9236.69000 ZAR
2000 BBD18473.38000 ZAR
5000 BBD46183.45000 ZAR
10000 BBD92366.90000 ZAR