500 Barbadian dollars to South African rand
Convert BBD to ZAR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BBD to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.2490
|9.4830
|Low
|8.9779
|8.9677
|Average
|9.1266
|9.1651
|Change
|1.13%
|-0.72%
|View full history
1 BBD to ZAR stats
The performance of BBD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2490 and a 30 day low of 8.9779. This means the 30 day average was 9.1266. The change for BBD to ZAR was 1.13.
The performance of BBD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4830 and a 90 day low of 8.9677. This means the 90 day average was 9.1651. The change for BBD to ZAR was -0.72.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Barbadian dollars to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / South African Rand
|1 BBD
|9.15615 ZAR
|5 BBD
|45.78075 ZAR
|10 BBD
|91.56150 ZAR
|20 BBD
|183.12300 ZAR
|50 BBD
|457.80750 ZAR
|100 BBD
|915.61500 ZAR
|250 BBD
|2,289.03750 ZAR
|500 BBD
|4,578.07500 ZAR
|1000 BBD
|9,156.15000 ZAR
|2000 BBD
|18,312.30000 ZAR
|5000 BBD
|45,780.75000 ZAR
|10000 BBD
|91,561.50000 ZAR