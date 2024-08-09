Barbadian dollar to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to South African rand is currently 9.159 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.320% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 9.316 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 9.130 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.