South African rand to Icelandic krónas today

Convert ZAR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
7515.85 isk

1.00000 ZAR = 7.51585 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.087190.57121.493131.6630.962418.7057
1 GBP1.1465311.24645103.8471.7121.906761.1034221.4477
1 USD0.919850.802278183.31451.37351.529750.885317.207
1 INR0.0110410.009629520.012002710.01648570.01836120.0106260.206531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Icelandic Króna
1 ZAR7.51585 ISK
5 ZAR37.57925 ISK
10 ZAR75.15850 ISK
20 ZAR150.31700 ISK
50 ZAR375.79250 ISK
100 ZAR751.58500 ISK
250 ZAR1878.96250 ISK
500 ZAR3757.92500 ISK
1000 ZAR7515.85000 ISK
2000 ZAR15031.70000 ISK
5000 ZAR37579.25000 ISK
10000 ZAR75158.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South African Rand
1 ISK0.13305 ZAR
5 ISK0.66526 ZAR
10 ISK1.33052 ZAR
20 ISK2.66104 ZAR
50 ISK6.65260 ZAR
100 ISK13.30520 ZAR
250 ISK33.26300 ZAR
500 ISK66.52600 ZAR
1000 ISK133.05200 ZAR
2000 ISK266.10400 ZAR
5000 ISK665.26000 ZAR
10000 ISK1330.52000 ZAR