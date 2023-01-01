South African rand to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert ZAR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
1678.93 twd

1.00000 ZAR = 1.67893 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.0867590.5421.492761.662840.962418.7101
1 GBP1.1465311.24605103.8141.711571.906591.1034221.4527
1 USD0.920150.802536183.31451.37361.53010.885517.2166
1 INR0.01104460.009632610.012002710.01648690.01836540.01062840.206646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ZAR1.67893 TWD
5 ZAR8.39465 TWD
10 ZAR16.78930 TWD
20 ZAR33.57860 TWD
50 ZAR83.94650 TWD
100 ZAR167.89300 TWD
250 ZAR419.73250 TWD
500 ZAR839.46500 TWD
1000 ZAR1678.93000 TWD
2000 ZAR3357.86000 TWD
5000 ZAR8394.65000 TWD
10000 ZAR16789.30000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South African Rand
1 TWD0.59562 ZAR
5 TWD2.97810 ZAR
10 TWD5.95619 ZAR
20 TWD11.91238 ZAR
50 TWD29.78095 ZAR
100 TWD59.56190 ZAR
250 TWD148.90475 ZAR
500 TWD297.80950 ZAR
1000 TWD595.61900 ZAR
2000 TWD1191.23800 ZAR
5000 TWD2978.09500 ZAR
10000 TWD5956.19000 ZAR