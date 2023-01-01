100 New Taiwan dollars to South African rand

Convert TWD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 twd
59.50 zar

1.00000 TWD = 0.59497 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South African Rand
1 TWD0.59497 ZAR
5 TWD2.97486 ZAR
10 TWD5.94972 ZAR
20 TWD11.89944 ZAR
50 TWD29.74860 ZAR
100 TWD59.49720 ZAR
250 TWD148.74300 ZAR
500 TWD297.48600 ZAR
1000 TWD594.97200 ZAR
2000 TWD1189.94400 ZAR
5000 TWD2974.86000 ZAR
10000 TWD5949.72000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ZAR1.68075 TWD
5 ZAR8.40375 TWD
10 ZAR16.80750 TWD
20 ZAR33.61500 TWD
50 ZAR84.03750 TWD
100 ZAR168.07500 TWD
250 ZAR420.18750 TWD
500 ZAR840.37500 TWD
1000 ZAR1680.75000 TWD
2000 ZAR3361.50000 TWD
5000 ZAR8403.75000 TWD
10000 ZAR16807.50000 TWD