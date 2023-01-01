South African rand to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert ZAR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
198.09 ils

1.00000 ZAR = 0.19809 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.087190.57121.493131.6630.962418.7057
1 GBP1.1465311.24645103.8471.7121.906761.1034221.4477
1 USD0.919850.802278183.31451.37351.529750.885317.207
1 INR0.0110410.009629520.012002710.01648570.01836120.0106260.206531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZAR0.19809 ILS
5 ZAR0.99047 ILS
10 ZAR1.98094 ILS
20 ZAR3.96188 ILS
50 ZAR9.90470 ILS
100 ZAR19.80940 ILS
250 ZAR49.52350 ILS
500 ZAR99.04700 ILS
1000 ZAR198.09400 ILS
2000 ZAR396.18800 ILS
5000 ZAR990.47000 ILS
10000 ZAR1980.94000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South African Rand
1 ILS5.04810 ZAR
5 ILS25.24050 ZAR
10 ILS50.48100 ZAR
20 ILS100.96200 ZAR
50 ILS252.40500 ZAR
100 ILS504.81000 ZAR
250 ILS1262.02500 ZAR
500 ILS2524.05000 ZAR
1000 ILS5048.10000 ZAR
2000 ILS10096.20000 ZAR
5000 ILS25240.50000 ZAR
10000 ILS50481.00000 ZAR