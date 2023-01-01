South African rand to Lesotho lotis today

Convert ZAR to LSL at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
999.69 lsl

1.00000 ZAR = 0.99969 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.872251.0873590.5921.493481.6630.962518.7123
1 GBP1.1464611.24665103.8641.712271.906631.1034721.4537
1 USD0.919650.80215183.31451.37351.52940.8851517.2091
1 INR0.01103850.009627970.012002710.01648570.0183570.01062420.206556

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Lesotho Loti
1 ZAR0.99969 LSL
5 ZAR4.99846 LSL
10 ZAR9.99692 LSL
20 ZAR19.99384 LSL
50 ZAR49.98460 LSL
100 ZAR99.96920 LSL
250 ZAR249.92300 LSL
500 ZAR499.84600 LSL
1000 ZAR999.69200 LSL
2000 ZAR1999.38400 LSL
5000 ZAR4998.46000 LSL
10000 ZAR9996.92000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / South African Rand
1 LSL1.00031 ZAR
5 LSL5.00155 ZAR
10 LSL10.00310 ZAR
20 LSL20.00620 ZAR
50 LSL50.01550 ZAR
100 LSL100.03100 ZAR
250 LSL250.07750 ZAR
500 LSL500.15500 ZAR
1000 LSL1000.31000 ZAR
2000 LSL2000.62000 ZAR
5000 LSL5001.55000 ZAR
10000 LSL10003.10000 ZAR