South African rand to Chilean pesos today

Convert ZAR to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
46,611 clp

1.00000 ZAR = 46.61090 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871051.091390.92711.496551.667760.964418.7698
1 GBP1.1480411.2528104.3831.718031.914571.1071721.5475
1 USD0.916350.798212183.321.371351.528230.8836517.1995
1 INR0.01099780.009580080.012001910.01645880.01834170.01060550.206427

How to convert South African rand to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Chilean Peso
1 ZAR46.61090 CLP
5 ZAR233.05450 CLP
10 ZAR466.10900 CLP
20 ZAR932.21800 CLP
50 ZAR2330.54500 CLP
100 ZAR4661.09000 CLP
250 ZAR11652.72500 CLP
500 ZAR23305.45000 CLP
1000 ZAR46610.90000 CLP
2000 ZAR93221.80000 CLP
5000 ZAR233054.50000 CLP
10000 ZAR466109.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / South African Rand
1 CLP0.02145 ZAR
5 CLP0.10727 ZAR
10 CLP0.21454 ZAR
20 CLP0.42908 ZAR
50 CLP1.07271 ZAR
100 CLP2.14542 ZAR
250 CLP5.36355 ZAR
500 CLP10.72710 ZAR
1000 CLP21.45420 ZAR
2000 CLP42.90840 ZAR
5000 CLP107.27100 ZAR
10000 CLP214.54200 ZAR