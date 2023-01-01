South African rand to Jersey pounds today

Convert ZAR to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
42.60 jep

1.00000 ZAR = 0.04260 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert South African rand to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Jersey pound
1 ZAR0.04260 JEP
5 ZAR0.21302 JEP
10 ZAR0.42604 JEP
20 ZAR0.85209 JEP
50 ZAR2.13022 JEP
100 ZAR4.26044 JEP
250 ZAR10.65110 JEP
500 ZAR21.30220 JEP
1000 ZAR42.60440 JEP
2000 ZAR85.20880 JEP
5000 ZAR213.02200 JEP
10000 ZAR426.04400 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / South African Rand
1 JEP23.47170 ZAR
5 JEP117.35850 ZAR
10 JEP234.71700 ZAR
20 JEP469.43400 ZAR
50 JEP1173.58500 ZAR
100 JEP2347.17000 ZAR
250 JEP5867.92500 ZAR
500 JEP11735.85000 ZAR
1000 JEP23471.70000 ZAR
2000 JEP46943.40000 ZAR
5000 JEP117358.50000 ZAR
10000 JEP234717.00000 ZAR