South African rand to Argentine pesos today

Convert ZAR to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
19,087.10 ars

1.00000 ZAR = 19.08710 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
How to convert South African rand to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Argentine Peso
1 ZAR19.08710 ARS
5 ZAR95.43550 ARS
10 ZAR190.87100 ARS
20 ZAR381.74200 ARS
50 ZAR954.35500 ARS
100 ZAR1908.71000 ARS
250 ZAR4771.77500 ARS
500 ZAR9543.55000 ARS
1000 ZAR19087.10000 ARS
2000 ZAR38174.20000 ARS
5000 ZAR95435.50000 ARS
10000 ZAR190871.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / South African Rand
1 ARS0.05239 ZAR
5 ARS0.26196 ZAR
10 ARS0.52391 ZAR
20 ARS1.04783 ZAR
50 ARS2.61957 ZAR
100 ARS5.23913 ZAR
250 ARS13.09783 ZAR
500 ARS26.19565 ZAR
1000 ARS52.39130 ZAR
2000 ARS104.78260 ZAR
5000 ARS261.95650 ZAR
10000 ARS523.91300 ZAR