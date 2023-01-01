South African rand to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert ZAR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
17442 lkr

1.00000 ZAR = 17.44200 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.802150.91965601.251.529423.351515.4617.2091
1 GBP1.2466511.14646749.5481.9066329.111119.273221.4537
1 EUR1.087350.872251653.7691.66325.391316.810418.7123
1 XOF0.00166320.001334140.0015295910.002543710.03883830.02571310.0286222

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ZAR17.44200 LKR
5 ZAR87.21000 LKR
10 ZAR174.42000 LKR
20 ZAR348.84000 LKR
50 ZAR872.10000 LKR
100 ZAR1744.20000 LKR
250 ZAR4360.50000 LKR
500 ZAR8721.00000 LKR
1000 ZAR17442.00000 LKR
2000 ZAR34884.00000 LKR
5000 ZAR87210.00000 LKR
10000 ZAR174420.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South African Rand
1 LKR0.05733 ZAR
5 LKR0.28667 ZAR
10 LKR0.57333 ZAR
20 LKR1.14666 ZAR
50 LKR2.86665 ZAR
100 LKR5.73330 ZAR
250 LKR14.33325 ZAR
500 LKR28.66650 ZAR
1000 LKR57.33300 ZAR
2000 LKR114.66600 ZAR
5000 LKR286.66500 ZAR
10000 LKR573.33000 ZAR