South African rand to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert ZAR to NIO at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
1943.03 nio

1.00000 ZAR = 1.94303 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.087190.57121.493191.6630.962418.7126
1 GBP1.1465311.2464103.8431.711991.906691.1034221.4547
1 USD0.919850.802311183.31451.373551.529750.885317.2133
1 INR0.0110410.00962990.012002710.01648630.01836120.0106260.206606

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ZAR1.94303 NIO
5 ZAR9.71515 NIO
10 ZAR19.43030 NIO
20 ZAR38.86060 NIO
50 ZAR97.15150 NIO
100 ZAR194.30300 NIO
250 ZAR485.75750 NIO
500 ZAR971.51500 NIO
1000 ZAR1943.03000 NIO
2000 ZAR3886.06000 NIO
5000 ZAR9715.15000 NIO
10000 ZAR19430.30000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / South African Rand
1 NIO0.51466 ZAR
5 NIO2.57331 ZAR
10 NIO5.14661 ZAR
20 NIO10.29322 ZAR
50 NIO25.73305 ZAR
100 NIO51.46610 ZAR
250 NIO128.66525 ZAR
500 NIO257.33050 ZAR
1000 NIO514.66100 ZAR
2000 NIO1029.32200 ZAR
5000 NIO2573.30500 ZAR
10000 NIO5146.61000 ZAR