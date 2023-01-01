South African rand to Djiboutian francs today

Convert ZAR to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
9,555 djf

1.00000 ZAR = 9.55481 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871151.091590.94431.496831.668070.9644518.7712
1 GBP1.1479111.25305104.4051.718371.914951.107121.5495
1 USD0.916150.798053183.32051.371351.528230.883617.1976
1 INR0.01099570.009578110.012001810.01645870.01834160.01060480.206403

How to convert South African rand to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Djiboutian Franc
1 ZAR9.55481 DJF
5 ZAR47.77405 DJF
10 ZAR95.54810 DJF
20 ZAR191.09620 DJF
50 ZAR477.74050 DJF
100 ZAR955.48100 DJF
250 ZAR2388.70250 DJF
500 ZAR4777.40500 DJF
1000 ZAR9554.81000 DJF
2000 ZAR19109.62000 DJF
5000 ZAR47774.05000 DJF
10000 ZAR95548.10000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / South African Rand
1 DJF0.10466 ZAR
5 DJF0.52330 ZAR
10 DJF1.04659 ZAR
20 DJF2.09318 ZAR
50 DJF5.23295 ZAR
100 DJF10.46590 ZAR
250 DJF26.16475 ZAR
500 DJF52.32950 ZAR
1000 DJF104.65900 ZAR
2000 DJF209.31800 ZAR
5000 DJF523.29500 ZAR
10000 DJF1046.59000 ZAR