South African rand to Georgian laris today

Convert ZAR to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
145.57 gel

1.00000 ZAR = 0.14557 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
How to convert South African rand to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Georgian Lari
1 ZAR0.14557 GEL
5 ZAR0.72786 GEL
10 ZAR1.45572 GEL
20 ZAR2.91144 GEL
50 ZAR7.27860 GEL
100 ZAR14.55720 GEL
250 ZAR36.39300 GEL
500 ZAR72.78600 GEL
1000 ZAR145.57200 GEL
2000 ZAR291.14400 GEL
5000 ZAR727.86000 GEL
10000 ZAR1455.72000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South African Rand
1 GEL6.86943 ZAR
5 GEL34.34715 ZAR
10 GEL68.69430 ZAR
20 GEL137.38860 ZAR
50 GEL343.47150 ZAR
100 GEL686.94300 ZAR
250 GEL1717.35750 ZAR
500 GEL3434.71500 ZAR
1000 GEL6869.43000 ZAR
2000 GEL13738.86000 ZAR
5000 GEL34347.15000 ZAR
10000 GEL68694.30000 ZAR