Bulgarian lev to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Australian dollars is currently 0.849 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.863% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.873 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.846 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.987% decrease in value.