Bulgarian lev to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Indian rupees is currently 46.871 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 47.290 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 46.715 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.373% increase in value.