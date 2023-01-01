1 Indian rupee to Bulgarian levs

Convert INR to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.02 bgn

1.00000 INR = 0.02158 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 INR0.02158 BGN
5 INR0.10789 BGN
10 INR0.21577 BGN
20 INR0.43155 BGN
50 INR1.07886 BGN
100 INR2.15773 BGN
250 INR5.39433 BGN
500 INR10.78865 BGN
1000 INR21.57730 BGN
2000 INR43.15460 BGN
5000 INR107.88650 BGN
10000 INR215.77300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indian Rupee
1 BGN46.34510 INR
5 BGN231.72550 INR
10 BGN463.45100 INR
20 BGN926.90200 INR
50 BGN2317.25500 INR
100 BGN4634.51000 INR
250 BGN11586.27500 INR
500 BGN23172.55000 INR
1000 BGN46345.10000 INR
2000 BGN92690.20000 INR
5000 BGN231725.50000 INR
10000 BGN463451.00000 INR