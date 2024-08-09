20 Bulgarian levs to Indian rupees

Convert BGN to INR at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
937.41 inr

лв1.000 BGN = ₹46.87 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
BGN to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.042247.0422
Low46.196645.6449
Average46.567246.2161
Change1.38%1.86%
1 BGN to INR stats

The performance of BGN to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.0422 and a 30 day low of 46.1966. This means the 30 day average was 46.5672. The change for BGN to INR was 1.38.

The performance of BGN to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.0422 and a 90 day low of 45.6449. This means the 90 day average was 46.2161. The change for BGN to INR was 1.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.32
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.6611.4450.85620
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.345

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indian Rupee
1 BGN46.87050 INR
5 BGN234.35250 INR
10 BGN468.70500 INR
20 BGN937.41000 INR
50 BGN2,343.52500 INR
100 BGN4,687.05000 INR
250 BGN11,717.62500 INR
500 BGN23,435.25000 INR
1000 BGN46,870.50000 INR
2000 BGN93,741.00000 INR
5000 BGN234,352.50000 INR
10000 BGN468,705.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 INR0.02134 BGN
5 INR0.10668 BGN
10 INR0.21335 BGN
20 INR0.42671 BGN
50 INR1.06677 BGN
100 INR2.13354 BGN
250 INR5.33385 BGN
300 INR6.40062 BGN
500 INR10.66770 BGN
600 INR12.80124 BGN
1000 INR21.33540 BGN
2000 INR42.67080 BGN
5000 INR106.67700 BGN
10000 INR213.35400 BGN
25000 INR533.38500 BGN
50000 INR1,066.77000 BGN
100000 INR2,133.54000 BGN
1000000 INR21,335.40000 BGN
1000000000 INR21,335,400.00000 BGN