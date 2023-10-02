2000 Hong Kong dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert HKD to AED at the real exchange rate

2000 hkd
937.96 aed

1.00000 HKD = 0.46898 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

HKD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0465587.06931.434561.659350.9657518.5672
1GBP1.153611.2074100.4511.655041.914381.1140921.4208
1USD0.95540.828226183.19651.370751.585540.922817.7413
1INR0.01148510.009955060.012019710.01647610.01905780.01109180.213246

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
100 HKD46.89820 AED
200 HKD93.79640 AED
300 HKD140.69460 AED
500 HKD234.49100 AED
1000 HKD468.98200 AED
2000 HKD937.96400 AED
2500 HKD1172.45500 AED
3000 HKD1406.94600 AED
4000 HKD1875.92800 AED
5000 HKD2344.91000 AED
10000 HKD4689.82000 AED
20000 HKD9379.64000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AED2.13228 HKD
5 AED10.66140 HKD
10 AED21.32280 HKD
20 AED42.64560 HKD
50 AED106.61400 HKD
100 AED213.22800 HKD
250 AED533.07000 HKD
500 AED1066.14000 HKD
1000 AED2132.28000 HKD
2000 AED4264.56000 HKD
5000 AED10661.40000 HKD
10000 AED21322.80000 HKD