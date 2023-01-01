10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras
Convert AED to TRY at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
|1 AED
|7.46910 TRY
|5 AED
|37.34550 TRY
|10 AED
|74.69100 TRY
|20 AED
|149.38200 TRY
|50 AED
|373.45500 TRY
|100 AED
|746.91000 TRY
|250 AED
|1867.27500 TRY
|500 AED
|3734.55000 TRY
|1000 AED
|7469.10000 TRY
|2000 AED
|14938.20000 TRY
|5000 AED
|37345.50000 TRY
|10000 AED
|74691.00000 TRY