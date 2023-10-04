1 thousand Turkish liras to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert TRY to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 try
133.24 aed

1.00000 TRY = 0.13324 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55 UTC
TRY to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AED
Mid market rate

1EUR10.865551.050587.45941.44371.660740.963418.8536
1GBP1.1553311.2137101.0471.667991.918741.1130521.7826
1USD0.95190.823927183.2551.37431.58090.917117.9473
1INR0.01143390.009896420.012011310.01650710.01898870.01101560.21557

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TRY0.13324 AED
5 TRY0.66621 AED
10 TRY1.33242 AED
20 TRY2.66484 AED
50 TRY6.66210 AED
100 TRY13.32420 AED
250 TRY33.31050 AED
500 TRY66.62100 AED
1000 TRY133.24200 AED
2000 TRY266.48400 AED
5000 TRY666.21000 AED
10000 TRY1332.42000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 AED7.50515 TRY
5 AED37.52575 TRY
10 AED75.05150 TRY
20 AED150.10300 TRY
50 AED375.25750 TRY
100 AED750.51500 TRY
250 AED1876.28750 TRY
500 AED3752.57500 TRY
1000 AED7505.15000 TRY
2000 AED15010.30000 TRY
5000 AED37525.75000 TRY
10000 AED75051.50000 TRY